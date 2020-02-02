Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27.

