Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1000 Index ETF comprises 2.4% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,038,000. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,778,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,497,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $31.62 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08.

