Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $22.92 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 20.2% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $22,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $76.93 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $63.94 and a 12 month high of $79.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

