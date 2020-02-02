Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,374 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $1,711,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,990.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $662,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $160.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.