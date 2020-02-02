Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,973 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 1.8% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,378.9% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $57.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average is $56.79. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.86.

