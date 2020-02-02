Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 122,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 0.9% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,154,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,702.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,521,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,437,000 after buying an additional 4,360,609 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 13,869.3% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,495 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,538,000. Finally, VCU Investment Management Co raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after acquiring an additional 648,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

