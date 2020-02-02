Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 88,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.03 and a 1 year high of $115.93.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

