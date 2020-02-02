AppCoins (APPC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $243,143.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, BiteBTC and Huobi. AppCoins has a market cap of $3.13 million and $243,143.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.60 or 0.02989967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00196269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AppCoins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, BiteBTC, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

