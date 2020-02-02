Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s Largest Position

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.5% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $309.51 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.56 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

