Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s Largest Position

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.1% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.18.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $309.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.56 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

