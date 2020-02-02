Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.18.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $14.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.51. 47,882,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,986,723. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.56 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.