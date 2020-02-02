Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.5% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,325,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 47,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $2,392,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,216,742 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,818,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 33.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Macquarie cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.18.

Shares of AAPL opened at $309.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.56 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

