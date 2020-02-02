Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $309.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.18.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

