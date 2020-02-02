Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by MU Investments Co. Ltd.

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.2% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,325,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 47,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,216,742 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,818,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $309.51 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.56 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.18.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

