Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,112,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,561. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.23. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.