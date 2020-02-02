APR Coin Market Cap Reaches $57,627.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. APR Coin has a total market cap of $57,627.00 and $13.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, TOPBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, APR Coin has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00020456 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00119890 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005997 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001025 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 11,090,247 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com.

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

