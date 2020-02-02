Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. Aprea Therapeutics’ rating score has declined by 6.8% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $26.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aprea Therapeutics an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

APRE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

APRE stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.34. 65,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,473. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.17. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.88) by $0.59. Sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.