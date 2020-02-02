Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $3.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aptevo Therapeutics an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ APVO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 156.03% and a negative return on equity of 171.99%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 256.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 32.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 406,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.