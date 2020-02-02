Aptiv PLC Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th.

Aptiv has a payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aptiv to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

NYSE:APTV opened at $84.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.79 and its 200-day moving average is $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.94.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

