Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for about 1.7% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Aptiv worth $70,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 74.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 253,843 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 491,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,670,000 after acquiring an additional 240,213 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Aptiv by 31.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,750,000 after acquiring an additional 128,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aptiv by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $951,451,000 after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.94.

Shares of APTV traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.79. 1,617,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,743. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

