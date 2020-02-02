Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Aqua America by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTR stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. Aqua America Inc has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.99 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTR shares. Bank of America downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aqua America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

