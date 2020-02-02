Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Primerica by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $118.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.53. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.55 and a 12-month high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $520.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.78 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total value of $392,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $268,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,311.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,449,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

