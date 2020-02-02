Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after buying an additional 626,119 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,823,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $133.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $89.50 and a 12-month high of $137.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.55.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

