Aragon Price Tops $0.75 on Top Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $23.27 million and $57,564.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00007944 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, Upbit, GOPAX and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.15 or 0.03024100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00196235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00129157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,173,226 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Bittrex, AirSwap, Upbit, GOPAX, IDEX and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.