Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,924,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 652.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 34,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3,642.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after buying an additional 217,643 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after buying an additional 43,663 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

ARNA traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.69. 962,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,138. The company has a current ratio of 21.90, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.47. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.29% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARNA shares. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 4,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $202,981.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall E. Woods sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $142,339.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $807,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

