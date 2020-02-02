Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Up 44.8% This Week

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $41,406.00 and approximately $67.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00050222 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,901,835 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

