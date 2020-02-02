Argus Price Up 17.5% This Week (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Argus has a market capitalization of $1,080.00 and $4.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Argus has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. One Argus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Argus Profile

Argus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co.

Argus Coin Trading

Argus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

