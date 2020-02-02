Arion Trading Up 59.5% Over Last Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. Arion has a market capitalization of $54,740.00 and $216.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arion has traded up 59.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.76 or 0.02964809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00196950 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 11,875,612 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

