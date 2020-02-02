Arionum Trading 3.8% Lower This Week (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Arionum has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $104,816.00 and $1,298.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,398.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.93 or 0.02028811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $382.94 or 0.04069872 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00759053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00122717 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00806336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009438 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00026741 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00712143 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com.

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.