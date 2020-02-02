Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 10,498 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,534 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.08% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 42.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,998,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,795,000 after acquiring an additional 888,095 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 146.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,468,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,720,000 after acquiring an additional 872,086 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 351,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 319,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 36,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

PB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price target on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

