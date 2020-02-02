Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $318.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.78 and its 200 day moving average is $245.23. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.92 and a fifty-two week high of $325.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 111.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

