Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 57,152 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $3,936,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,016,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDAY opened at $73.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $74.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 120.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

