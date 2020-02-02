Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,222 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Aecom worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aecom by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 256,296 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Aecom by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Aecom from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Aecom from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $48.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. Aecom has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aecom will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aecom news, insider Steve Morriss sold 28,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,214,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.56 per share, for a total transaction of $8,512,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

