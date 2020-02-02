Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,199 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. State Street Corp boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,432,000 after purchasing an additional 215,664 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,941,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,836,000 after purchasing an additional 231,829 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 41.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,468,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,785,000 after purchasing an additional 430,284 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,215,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,376,000 after purchasing an additional 36,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 444,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.43.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

