Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $78.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.15.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNKN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.44.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

