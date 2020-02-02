Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Arrow Electronics worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,416,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,063,000 after purchasing an additional 331,855 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6,311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 258,816 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,336,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,787,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,303,000 after acquiring an additional 159,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 138,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARW. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

NYSE:ARW opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.61. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $86.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.19. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,738,461.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $217,620.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,225 shares of company stock worth $6,227,396. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

