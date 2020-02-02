Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 27,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.02, for a total value of $3,756,352.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,588.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,052. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. ValuEngine raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.86.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $143.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

