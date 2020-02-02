Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,494,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,030,000 after buying an additional 237,475 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,781.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,492,000 after buying an additional 347,440 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 298,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,412,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 230,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,390,000 after buying an additional 28,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 202,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,937,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $89.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $106.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.29. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

