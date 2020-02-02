Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.25 Million Stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,928 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of WPX Energy worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 147,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 67,272 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 1,258.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 150,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 139,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WPX Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,929,000 after purchasing an additional 417,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPX opened at $11.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. WPX Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.28.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WPX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

