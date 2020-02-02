Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.30 Million Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Haemonetics worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Haemonetics by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 532.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

HAE opened at $107.39 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 82.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day moving average is $122.70.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $2,001,668.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $40,093.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

