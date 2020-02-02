Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Watsco by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $173.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.74. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $136.45 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.20.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

