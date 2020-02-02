Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,664 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 87,318 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 39.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 95,750 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on PK shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

PK opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

