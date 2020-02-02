Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Ingredion worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,516,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 95,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,589,000 after buying an additional 72,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 113.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.84. Ingredion Inc has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $99.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.36.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.