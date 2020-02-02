Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.64 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,695,000 after buying an additional 682,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,101,000 after acquiring an additional 417,021 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth approximately $19,836,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $12,003,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,246,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

NYSE:ALB opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $93.14.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $879.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $197,004.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,533. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.