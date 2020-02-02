Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,947 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Ciena worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after acquiring an additional 215,427 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ciena by 1,791.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,396,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,184 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Ciena by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,046,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30,395 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,458,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.09.

CIEN opened at $40.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $74,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,591. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

