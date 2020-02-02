Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.96 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $165.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.17 and its 200 day moving average is $150.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $121.55 and a one year high of $173.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.03%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

