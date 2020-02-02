Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,815,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.83.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,948 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total value of $470,589.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 323,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,683,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,706 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total value of $1,549,368.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,650,781.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,933 shares of company stock worth $44,502,213. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $171.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.66. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $184.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.95%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

