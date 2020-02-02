Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Unum Group worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,872,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,521,000 after purchasing an additional 343,265 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,457,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,325,000 after buying an additional 120,751 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,118,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,228,000 after buying an additional 149,411 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,073,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,893,000 after buying an additional 127,469 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,060,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after buying an additional 57,412 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNM stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Unum Group has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

