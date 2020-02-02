Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,543 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in Ventas by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 130,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 2.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.12. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

