Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Jabil worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $2,059,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,418,781.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,784.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,017 shares of company stock worth $12,532,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. Jabil Inc has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

